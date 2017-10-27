Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about the BBC’s new live music show

Greg James and Dotty, Sounds Like Friday Night (BBC, EH)

What time is Sounds Like Friday Night on TV?

Sounds Like Friday Night starts on Friday 27th October at 7.30pm on BBC1.

What’s the format?

Radio 1’s Greg James and 1Xtra’s Dotty grasp the career nettle that is live music on TV, presenting a weekly show live from BBC Television Centre.

The unique selling point is that, along with the usual business of stage performances that feature both big names and emerging acts, the programme asks the superstars to become more deeply involved. As well as doing their new single, one chart-topper also co-hosts the show. If all that weren’t dangerous enough, James and the guest host also appear in comedy sketches

Who’s on this week?

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo co-hosts the opening show and performs two numbers. Plus, there are appearances by Charlie Puth and Jessie Ware, while Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl features in a special sketch.

