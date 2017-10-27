Louis Theroux records mock doc voiceover for parody Twitter account

A parody Louis Theroux Twitter account put words into his mouth, so the documentary filmmaker decided to record them for real

Louis Theroux is a man of his word. The documentary filmmaker has followed through on a promise to record the mock-serious tweets of a Louis Theroux parody account – and the result is a work of genius.

Advertisement

Et voila! I did it in quite a serious mode. I guess it felt like a pretty important story. @louistherouxbot pic.twitter.com/5wCYevz5Mo — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) October 26, 2017

To recap: a twitter account recently appeared to poke fun at that special brand of Louis Theroux voiceovers. You know, when he announces he’s off to meet his latest meth addict or Nazi or alien hunter or whatever? And it’s pretty impossible to read them in anyone else’s voice…

I'm in Switzerland to meet Theo, a former ship captain turned erotic architect who believes drinking urine gives them magic powers — Louis Theroux Bot (@louistherouxbot) October 26, 2017

I'm in Alabama to meet Evangeline, a former Christian turned apologetic Nazi who believes aliens will invade Portsmouth — Louis Theroux Bot (@louistherouxbot) October 26, 2017

I'm in New Mexico to meet Chase, a former bigfoot hunter turned evangelical swinger who believes mayonnaise is a myth — Louis Theroux Bot (@louistherouxbot) October 26, 2017

But instead of being offended, Louis was delighted. In fact, he even selected his own favourite message to record as a real voiceover.

Alright, you asked for it. If this gets enough retweets I'll record it. Using my real voice. https://t.co/hg5ssu7TdJ — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) October 25, 2017

Advertisement

Hannah the former IT expert turned cybergoth who believes Hull is the Portal to Hell? Coming soon on a new series of Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends…