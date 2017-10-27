Flight of the Conchords announce UK arena tour

The Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement music comedy duo are playing six dates across the country

The distant future: the year 2018. Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement are touring the UK in a massive stadium tour as Flight of the Conchords, “New Zealand’s fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo”.

And you can get tickets for this now. Well, almost: tickets for the tour go on sale Friday October 27 at 10am via Metropolis Music.

Dates and venues for the tour are as follows:

March 22 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

March 23 – Manchester Arena

March 26 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

March 27 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

March 29 – O2 Arena, London

April 1 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

On the small chance you’ve clicked on this page and don’t know who Flight of the Conchords are, here’s a quick history lesson: the musical comedy duo got their big break with their Flight of the Conchords radio series, which led to their hit HBO series – again called Flight of the Conchords – in 2007. They’ve released two albums, 2008’s self-titled record and 2009’s I Told You I Was Freaky.