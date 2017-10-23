Accessibility Links

Star Trek: Discovery renewed for second series

The CBS and Netflix drama has the go ahead for another batch of episodes

Netflix, SL

Star Trek: Discovery has got itself a second series, after airing just six episodes of its first run.

Advertisement

The CBS All Access series, which airs weekly on Netflix outside America, follows the voyages of Starfleet as they discover new worlds and life forms, and stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Yeoh, James Frain and Doug Jones.

“In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” said Marc DeBevoise, CBS Interactive’s President and Chief Operation Officer.

“This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

Advertisement

The first six episodes are currently available to watch on Netflix, with new episodes dropping every Monday. Season one is to be split into two ‘chapters’, the first one concluding on November 13th and picking up again – for six more episodes – in January 2018. It is not yet clear how many episodes the second series will consist of.

Susanna Lazarus

News editor, RadioTimes.com

