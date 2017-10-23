Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Anna slaps Seb in bitter clash – watch the full scene

Coronation Street: Anna slaps Seb in bitter clash – watch the full scene

The pair set to have a furious showdown – and you can watch it here first

CORRIE 9283 WEDS 25TH OCT 1930 PREVIEW CLIP

Coronation Street’s Seb Franklin will have a furious showdown with Anna Windass after social services take his twin siblings into care.

Advertisement

Tonight’s double bill see Seb’s mum collapse after she overdoses on heroin – the result being that she’s no longer deemed to be a suitable carer for her offspring.

With Seb reeling after seeing his family split up, it isn’t long before he’s pointing the finger of blame in Anna’s direction.

Despite Anna’s protestations that she wasn’t responsible for calling the authorities, Seb remains angry with her in Wednesday’s episodes of the ITV soap.

You can get a sneak peek look at an upcoming scene right here as Seb refuses to listen to Anna’s pleas and brands her “an ugly, char-grilled fishwife”. Hence Anna then slapping Seb around the face!

Screen Shot 2017-10-23 at 08.14.42

But events look set to take a surprising turn when – following the very public spat – Seb suffers an horrific fall while cleaning the windows of the solicitors’ office.

But the big question is: was Seb actually pushed? And might Anna really be responsible?

You can watch the scene below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

23_10_CORO_PHELAN_ANDY_02

Coronation Street interview: Connor McIntyre on Phelan’s darkest ever week – “The Rubicon is crossed”

New Doctor Who star Tosin Cole (Getty, BD)

New Doctor Who star Tosin Cole has already appeared in Star Wars

Everything Coronation Street

23_10_CORO_PHELAN_ANDY_02
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

11_09_CORO_SEB_ANNA_01-2

Coronation Street: Seb’s secret pain revealed – Harry Visinoni interview

133079.61a7c85f-df79-4b55-8b3e-b8f236036e84

Coronation Street: Seb is arrested for assaulting Jackson – here’s what happens next

25_10_CORO_SEB_FALL_03

Coronation Street: has Anna killed Seb?

23_10_CORO_PHELAN_ANDY_02

Coronation Street: Phelan gets a new hostage – “He’s at his most dangerous,” says Connor McIntyre

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more