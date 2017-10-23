Alicia Silverstone, like, totally did Lip Sync Battle dressed as her Clueless character

As if! Actor Alicia Silverstone has given us some serious nostalgia this weekend by dressing up as her Clueless character, Cher. While making an appearance on Lip Sync Battle, Silverstone wore the yellow plaid skirt suit that was made famous by the hit 1995 teen flick.

Advertisement

She posed for a photo with model and Lip Sync host Chrissy Teigen and the presenter’s daughter Luna. “How am I supposed to sleep?” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “I think I’ve asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and Beyoncé.”

How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce pic.twitter.com/TBSEXqKTGp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2017

What a total Betty. And if you wanted another look (don’t even pretend you don’t) Silverstone also posed in costume with American Beauty actress Mena Suvari on the Lip Sync set.

#lipsyncbattle beauties #aliciasilverstone and #menasuvari showing crowd how amazing #americanwoman is going to be. #paramountnetwork A post shared by Kac Man (@kac_man) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Advertisement

So, what did Silverstone sing to? We’re not sure – her Lip Sync Battle will air in January. But as long as she does it in character, it’s guaranteed to be FABULOUS.