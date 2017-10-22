Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The 5 most memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing week five

The 5 most memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing week five

From Craig's cracking Bruno impression to Anton's amazing sleeves, here's your guide to week five's best bits

Strictly Come Dancing Week 5

Week five in the Strictly ballroom got off to a quiet start with Bruno Tonioli absent for work reasons but it didn’t take long for the competition to heat up.

Advertisement

Bruno was brought right back to the heart of the action by his colleague, Craig, and some seriously brilliant routines had viewers shuffling on their sofas.

Here’s everything you might have missed or quite simply need to watch over and over again…

Craig’s incredible Bruno Tonioli impression

One word. Three syllables.

FAB-U-LOUS.

Mollie and AJ’s very elegant Viennese Waltz

The duo swirled around the floor and their waltz to Cilla Black’s Anyone Who Had A Heart had the audience on their feet.

Ruth and Anton’s Strictly Ballroom samba

The viewers were dazzled. The judges were dazzled. We were dazzled.

And Anton’s sleeves stole the whole show.

Joe and Katya’s intense Paso Doble

McFadden helped Katya nab her first ever 9 and 10 from the judges with a passionate Paso Doble.

And Jonnie and Oti’s outstanding Quickstep

Jonnie’s acting lessons really paid off as the pair flew around the floor. Shirley complimented him on the “spring” in his step, which Peacock playfully teased her about. “No pun intended” he laughed, pointing to his blade.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC1

Tags

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

Latest news

Strictly judges 2017

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2017’s Blackpool Week?

Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Strictly Come Dancing: How to vote online and by phone

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly judges 2017
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Anton and Ruth Strictly Samba Week 5

Strictly viewers were mesmerised by Anton Du Beke’s pink ruffled sleeves

leaderboard

Strictly Come Dancing week five: who is top of the leaderboard?

Craig Bruno Impression Strictly

Strictly’s Craig fell off his chair while flawlessly channeling Bruno Tonioli

41315

Strictly Come Dancing 2013: week eight song and dance list revealed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more