Strictly Come Dancing week 5 song and dance list: Will Alexandra Burke score a perfect 40 for her Foxtrot?

Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke became the first celebrity of 2017 to land a 10. Can any of the other stars join her at the top this week?

This is when Strictly Come Dancing starts getting down to business.

With only 12 celebrities remaining and the first 10s of the series being handed out, the ante is well and truly being upped by the phenomenal performances and energetic routines.

After Charlotte Hawkins became the third casualty of the ballroom last weekend, here are the remaining celebrities who will this week be hoping to remain firmly out of the bottom two.

Below is the full list of songs and dances we’ll be seeing on Strictly this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 – week five dances

Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – Cha Cha to Shout Out To My Ex by Little Mix

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton had an absolutely amazing fourth week when they scored a whopping 30 from the judges for their Quickstep.

This full-on, punchy track should be the perfect song to energise Susan and have her Cha Cha-ing around the floor as enthusiastically as she flew around the ballroom last Saturday night. Dare we say it – she might even score over 30…

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – Rumba to Baby Can I Hold You by Tracy Chapman

Much like Joe McFadden, Debbie McGee and Giovanni Bernice have been up and down the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard more than a yoyo. After initially landing scores of 30 and over during the first two weeks, the past two weeks have seen them awarded scores in the 20s.

With her background in ballet and all the poise and grace she’s already showcased, we think that the notoriously difficult Rumba could actually prove to be a real winner for Debbie.

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – Foxtrot to Believe by Madilyn Bailey

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Škorjanec seemed to have a bit of a breakthrough in Movie Week. Their Charleston earned them their best score of the series so far with 31, and she’s now one of the celebrities who has managed to grow their score week on week throughout the competition.

She landed a 35 last week for her Paso Doble, and it was definitely one of the best and most enjoyable performances of the night.

This moody rendition of the Cher classic has all the hallmarks of a breathtaking performance that could well nudge Gemma’s scores even further into the 30s. We’re not surprised that Joanne Clifton described her as the dark horse of the competition…

Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – Viennese Waltz to Anyone Who Had A Heart by Cilla Black

After two weeks of scores in the 20s, Movie Week brought Mollie King and pro dancer AJ Pritchard a score of 30. However, it sadly wasn’t to be up and up for the former Saturdays singer after she landed a score of 27 in week four!

She’s almost in danger of hovering around that middle danger zone on the leaderboard, and if this Viennese Waltz doesn’t connect with the audience at home as well as some of the other celebrities’ dances, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Mollie landing a shock bottom two.

Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton – Charleston to Fit As A Fiddle (And Ready For Love) by Gene Kelly

Simon, Simon, Simon. After starting out pretty strong in week one, Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer and partner Karen Clifton have found themselves languishing near the bottom of the leaderboard week after week. Alongside Charlotte Hawkins, this duo were placed at the bottom of the scores last Saturday but were saved by the public vote and escaped the dance off.

The Charleston is always a fun, score-pleasing dance. But will Simon be able to pull it off? He’s already survived one dance off against Rev. Richard Coles – here’s hoping he won’t be faced with another one.

Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – Jive to Tell Her About It by Billy Joel

EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami ended up in the bottom two last week. To say it was something of a shock is an understatement, after he and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova placed eighth from the bottom on the leaderboard after the judges marked his Viennese Waltz.

Jives are pretty much always a crowdpleaser, and we reckon if he can pick himself back up following a disappointing fourth week, this will truly be Davood’s time to shine. Also: who doesn’t love a bit of Billy Joel?

Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara – Waltz to Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley (MREE cover)

Aston Merrygold had a bit of a tricky week last Saturday after his Quickstep landed him a score of 32. Which for most celebrities would be an incredible mark, but for Aston it was a little disappointing after getting an 8 and three 9s the previous week.

After a few weeks on the trot of high-impact, high-energy performances from the former JLS singer, this Waltz with a pared back song will certainly be a change in tone for him and Janette Manrara. But will it give them a higher or lower score than before?

Brian Conley & Amy Dowden – Jive to It’s Not Unusual by Tom Jones

If we thought comedian and TV presenter Brian Conley was excited to be given a score of 5 in week four, he was absolutely over the moon to land not one but two (two!) 6s last week.

He and pro Amy Dowden will need to bring all the energy they can muster if they’re to make this Jive one to remember for all the right reasons…

Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – Quickstep to Part-Time Lover by Stevie Wonder

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse earned their best score of the series so far in week four with their American Smooth giving them a fantastic 31.

Overall, Jonnie seems to have performed best in the more high-energy, up-tempo routines. With that in mind, we have a sneaking suspicion that taking on the Quickstep can earn him an even greater score this week…

Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – Paso Doble to Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Holly City’s Joe McFadden and Katya Jones had a bit of stumble in the competition last week when they landed a score of 24 – exactly the same as (gasp!) Ruth and Anton.

As former professional Joanne Clifton told us, the pair have been really up and down when it comes to the scores. However, we have the quiet suspicion that the Paso Doble is going to be a dance that Joe excels in. Well, to the point where he does better than Ruth and Anton anyway…

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – Samba to Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

Last week, we predicted that Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez were going to get a 10 for their Jive. And, hate to be smug, but we were absolutely right!

The pair became the first of series 15 to be awarded not just one 10 but a stonking three 10s for their performance, with only Craig’s 9 ruining the potential for a perfect score.

This Samba is surely going to go down a storm too. As long as the nation aren’t collectively completely sick to death of this Ed Sheeran song that has been played on YouTube 2.5 billion times. Yep, billion.

Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke – Samba to Love Is In The Air by John Paul Young

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke had a rather good fourth week, earning their highest score yet with 24 for their Tango.

The pair still haven’t yet managed to be awarded anything over a 6 by any of the judges for any of their dances. Although that’s pretty run-of-the-mill for Anton, we think Ruth has it in her to be able to at least get a 7. Maybe the Samba will prove to be her dance?

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 21st October on BBC1