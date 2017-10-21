Accessibility Links

Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Jonnie Peacock?

Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Jonnie Peacock?

Strictly 2017 star Peacock is a sprint runner who's won gold for Team GB at two Paralympic games

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Jonnie Peacock

Age: 24

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Hercules

Twitter: @JonniePeacock

Which Strictly professional has Jonnie been paired with? Oti Mabuse

Week 4

Score on the leaderboard31

Dance: American Smooth to Cry Me A River by Michael Bublé

The judges’ verdict: Jonnie and Oti’s best dance yet! A full 11 points higher than week 1. Shirley highlighted his impressive spins and turns and good footwork, calling it a “definite improvement”. Darcey was a fan of those daring lifts. The most controversial comment came from Craig, who asked him to take acting lessons – so he can maintain the character even when he’s in hold.

Week 3

Score on the leaderboard26

Dance: Paso Doble to The Raiders March

The judges’ verdict: The judges’ main critique was for Jonnie’s bum – that it wasn’t tucked in enough! Shirley also said that Oti’s routine was “wonderful” and that it was a “great Paso Doble”. Bruno called him Indiana Jonnie and wanted to explore the Amazon with him (we’re not going to ask) and said it was a “great performance”. Craig critiqued Jonnie’s body shaping, and Darcey agreed – telling Jonnie that he needs to keep thinking about “character, character, character” during the routines.

Week 2 

Score on the leaderboard: 29 (combined 49 with week 1)

Dance: Jive to Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry

The judges’ verdict: “Cowboy Jonnie!” said Darcey. “Stamina and extra details, clean kickball changes, fearless and fabulous”. The rest of the feedback was also glowing, with slight criticism of his arm action and hesitation as he stepped back on his blade. Viewers were seriously inspired as they saw him fearlessly take on the jive while wearing his new dance prosthetic.

 Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 20

Dance: Waltz to When I Need You by Luther Vandross

The judges’ verdict: Craig said that Jonnie’s posture was letting him down, but also said that the Paralympian star did a “brilliant job”. Darcey wanted him to improve on bringing out a character during the dance, while Shirley commended his footwork and his rise and fall and Bruno added that he was “totally charmed by the Peacock”.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Jonnie Peacock:

Why are you doing Strictly?

“It came at the perfect time, as there are no big athletics championships in 2018.”

Any hesitation about signing up?

“I’ve got a prosthetic leg, so the rise and fall of ballroom will be tricky, but my ability will hold me back more than my leg! Oti will be like, “Someone give this guy some new arms”!”

What’s your fitness level?

“I’m a sprinter, but Strictly is a marathon…”

Hear more from Jonnie and Oti in our exclusive interview below:

What is Jonnie Peacock famous for?

Cambridge-born Peacock went to a Paralympic sports talent day when he was fifteen years old, a decade after a bout of meningitis led to him having his right leg amputated below the knee.

From that point on, he went from success to success as an athlete, running his first international race at the Paralympic World Cup in Manchester in May 2012.

Who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2017? See the full list of celebrities here

Peacock has since won gold at two Paralympics – London 2012 and Rio 2016 – and has come top in two World Championships finals.

At the 2012 games he ran against Oscar Pistorius – watch the race below:

Even though the Strictly Come Dancing contestant is the proud owner of two gold Paralympic medals, it seems as though he’s mislaid all of his competitive spirit on his way to the ballroom!

“I am normally really competitive with pretty much anything but with this, my expectations are so low of myself that I’m not coming into this with a competitive attitude whatsoever,” said Jonnie.

“I’m trying to be the best version of myself and be the best dancer that I can be but I don’t think that’s going to be high enough to do anything spectacular in the show. For me, I’m not thinking about the final because I don’t rate myself enough to make it there, but I think I’d be really happy if I could even get a score of 5 or 6 on the show. I’d be happy enough with that.”

Oh dear. We’re sure this is nothing some encouraging words, a bit of training and a hug or two from Claudia can’t fix.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 full contestant line-up

Alexandra Burke

GettyImages-145404651

Jonnie Peacock

GettyImages-151373800

Debbie McGee

GettyImages-672211778

Chizzy Akudolu

chizzy akudolu holby

Charlotte Hawkins

charlotte hawkins

Brian Conley

Brian Conley GettyImages-105204047

Susan Calman

145571.39067a9e-bd60-4583-9903-ecfb143cad78

Aston Merrygold

145543.f79e0fa3-be06-41f4-8dd3-5d1e29a91c86

Simon Rimmer

145444.c0c4c4a7-1e47-4691-b6cf-1ee9f8b50e69

Joe McFadden

145426.f2ff4212-3a42-422b-9fb0-cc984f25f2c6

Rev Richard Coles

145313.3cf73344-6a14-4a00-a2f3-ac160a1bdc79

Gemma Atkinson

145205.b8d0f157-4572-413d-8009-171d94bb6161

Ruth Langsford

145117.658fc53e-685f-439e-8ec4-bd8d84b6eea2

Davood Ghadami

145018.321a4ed4-32b6-4fe3-a10f-d4b2d536186c

Mollie King

144960.52815bab-8b8e-498f-a9db-f3dbb3c80b04

Last updated 22nd September 2017

