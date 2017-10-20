Who is Sam Black? Meet The X Factor 2017 singer replacing Anthony Russell at Judges Houses

The singer who proposed to his girlfriend on stage at X Factor Boot Camp has been given one more shot at stardom by Louis Walsh

The X Factor 2017 acts: Sam Black

Twitter:@SamBlackMusic_

Age: 20

From: Liverpool

Sam Black thought his X Factor journey was over – but after original Louie pick Anthony Russell was forced to pull out of the competition, plasterer Sam was back in with a shot. Check out how he made it to X Factor Judges Houses below.

What did Sam Black sing at his X Factor audition?

Sam performed 60s retro hit Runaround Sue for the judges, admitting he only auditioned because his girlfriend applied for him.

His girlfriend Emma came along to the auditions with him with their baby son Mason. Sam soared through the auditions with four yeses.

Mason won't leave the house without sunglasses after his first tv appearance 😂😂 @emlouisesmith A post shared by Sam Black (@samblack_x2017) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

How did Sam make it through to Judges Houses?

Here’s where it gets complicated. Sam performed Del Shannon’s Runaway at Boot Camp – and got a no. Gutting right?

Wrong, because Sam had also planned to propose to his girlfriend on stage. “Reckon I can get a yes from you?” he asked before getting down on one knee.

Of course, she said yes.

Viewers later claimed the whole sequence was a fix, but ITV denied it, telling RadioTimes.com, “All friends and family that are sat in the audience are, as a rule, mic’d up so audiences at home can enjoy their reactions to the auditions.

“Sam Black’s fiancé Emma Smith was completely unaware that he was planning to propose at Boot Camp.”

So, a yes from his girlfriend but a no from the judges. X Factor journey over, right?

Wrong. Anthony Russell, one of Louis Walsh’s picks for his final six Boys at Judges Houses, chose to pull out of the series for personal reasons.

Instead of picking one of the acts who missed out in the Six Chair Challenge, Louis decided to replace Anthony with Sam, giving the Liverpudlian one more shot to impress him at Judges Houses.

“Obviously, I feel terrible for Anthony because he is not only an amazing singer but also a lovely guy,” Sam told RadioTimes.com. “He has even messaged me good luck. I really appreciate the second chance I’ve been given and I feel so lucky to get this opportunity. My family and I are over the moon.”

“Anthony has been fantastic across the series, a great singer and performer who we are really sad to see go” Louis told RadioTimes.com. “I had to think for a long time who could take the place. Sam had a great reaction from the British public when his audition aired, so I re-watched it and realised we missed a trick not putting him through at Boot Camp. He has that retro 60s style viewers will love. He’s really likeable and talented and I can’t wait to hear more.”

Can Sam Black repay Louis’ faith and get another yes?