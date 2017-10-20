7 Outlander fans who just can’t WAIT for Claire and Jamie’s reunion

Waiting for Claire and Jamie’s reunion has been bordering on torturous for Outlander fans.

The pair were separated at the end of series two, when Jamie told Claire to go back to modern times to safely deliver their baby.

In the last episode, the couple saw each other for the first time in 20 years when Claire turned up at Jamie’s print shop in Edinburgh: he fainted at the sight of her before the screen faded to black, and now viewers have to wait until Monday (or Sunday if you’re in America) to see them back together again (although we did get a sneak peek at their reunion yesterday).

For some Outlander fans, the anticipation has proved too much…

Thank goodness!!! 3 more days.😍😍😍 — AmieCrazyCat (@AmieMichael1) October 19, 2017

Thank God almighty they’re together again❤️❤️❤️ — Jennifer (@JBSchneider50) October 19, 2017

Soooooo excited…running around squealing!!! Nothing like making us wait….oh the climactic reunion!!! — Sheila Lindstrom (@sheilal1) October 19, 2017

Watch new episodes of Outlander season 3 on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Mondays