Matt Lucas hints that his time on Doctor Who may not be over

Will Nardole fly with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor?

Matt Lucas Doctor Who BBC

Nardole may have last been seen saying his goodbyes to The Doctor on a colony ship at the end of Doctor Who series ten but it sounds as though that goodbye of his wasn’t quite so final.

Matt Lucas has dropped a hint that we may well encounter him in the Whoniverse again, telling Den of Geek that his relationship with the series isn’t exactly over.

“I’m really glad I did it,” he began, “No regrets at all, only gratitude. I’m not sure my relationship with the show is over, either. But I can’t really go into great detail about that. It remains a big part of my life, let’s put it that way!”

Could he join forces with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteeth Doctor on screen? Or perhaps return as Nardole in a new audio drama?

The actor remained tight-lipped on what his confession actually means, but he did go into great detail when it came to discussing his respect for the fans of the series.

“There’s something about the Doctor Who fandom… if you watch Doctor Who, you’re a member of the club, if you’re in the show, you’re a member of the club,” he said.

“We’re all members of the club! It’s an odd group. I don’t think there’s the hierarchy that would often exist: ‘I’m in the show, you watch it’. That doesn’t exist in the Whoniverse. If you watch it, you’re in!”

And we’ll be watching out for Nardole when The Doctor returns on Christmas Day.

Tags

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

