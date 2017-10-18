Star Wars fans aren’t happy about the Han Solo movie’s newly-revealed title

They never thought Ron Howard would stoop Solo

After months of shooting, huge amounts of speculation and even a change in directors, the previously-untitled Star Wars Han Solo spin-off finally has a title – and it’s exactly what everybody expected.

Advertisement

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

In a special video message, the film’s director Ron Howard (replacing Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who left the project a few months ago) disclosed that the upcoming Alden Ehrenreich-starring anthology movie would be called Solo: A Star Wars story.

It’s fair to say that certain fans weren’t too happy about the underwhelming reveal (or that there was such an unnecessary build-up for it in the first place).

ron howard: we have a great name for the Han Solo movie ron howard narrating: they didn't pic.twitter.com/byAbqB6LWV — tc (@chillmage) October 17, 2017

Literally everyone knew this was gonna be the title and yet they forced us to refer to the film as UNTITLED HAN SOLO for months. Shenanigans pic.twitter.com/vZNH29Cwai — Scott Werewolf Hand™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) October 17, 2017

The Han Solo movie is officially titled SOLO: A Star Wars Story. A Han Solo movie without Harrison Ford… pic.twitter.com/AchblM7Mkn — Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 17, 2017

go away for a few hours and now the Han Solo movie has the shittiest title — Logan (@LoganKenny1) October 17, 2017

Every time you read the word "Solo" fire a director. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/FLkIwdMLbx — TheGoldClaw (@TheGoldClaw) October 17, 2017

just the thought of the han solo film right now pic.twitter.com/JfXbGOAKN7 — obri-wan🕸 (@memeactivist) October 17, 2017

Han Solo Cup: A Star Wars Coming Of Age College Story pic.twitter.com/SO7yRTl6eY — Allison Piwowarski (@allisonpiwo) October 17, 2017

And some even began to come up with other, better (or at least different) titles they hoped the film would adopt going forward.

i love that disney chose to call it "Solo: A Star Wars Story" instead of "The Han Solo Movie," which is what EVERYONE will say instead. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) October 17, 2017

I'm surprised at all the hate for the completely sensible Han Solo title. I'm here to remind you it could have been a LOT worse. pic.twitter.com/lo0QjgHhDg — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) October 17, 2017

The Han Solo movie finally has a title. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xRDxlgTPkT — Spooky Dan Casey (@DanCasey) October 17, 2017

Of course, it’s likely that the whole #UntitledHanSoloMovie thing was a bit of an in-joke on set that got out of hand, so we shouldn’t be too hard on them.

And given that this was the title we were all expecting, can we REALLY give them too much of a hard time for giving us exactly what we wanted?

So people not excited for the Han Solo movie are not excited for its title? I'm shocked.🤔 Shocked I say. — Amy Wishman Nalan (@AmyWishman) October 17, 2017

3 months ago: "Just call it Han Solo: a Star Wars Story and get it over with!" Today: "Dumbest, least creative title ever!" — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) October 17, 2017

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars story will be released in May 2018