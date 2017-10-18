Accessibility Links

Meet Apprentice candidate Joanna Jarjue: "If you underestimate me I might just bite"

Meet the Beyoncé wannabe who suffers from major "resting b***h face"

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Joanna Jarjue

Age: 23

Occupation: Digital Marketing Manager

Lives: Manchester

Twitter: @joannajarjue

She says: “My demeanour can be related to the saying ‘don’t wake a sleeping lion’ – if you underestimate me I might just bite.”

Who is Joanna Jarjue?

Besides being a chronic RBF (resting b***h face) sufferer, Joanna is an ‘innovations manager’ at digital marketer Big Brand Ideas Ltd. Before that she worked at Google for two years, helping other agencies to pitch and conduct market research.

Watch out if the candidates are dropped abroad for this year’s buying task: Joanna is fluent in French and British Sign Language (you never know when that could come in handy – no pun intended).

What can we expect from Joanna?

Anticipate a talker. Just in case it’s not obvious enough from her audition tape, Joanna describes herself as such.

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1.

bidwebfe
