Meet Apprentice candidate Jade English: “I put every weird idea into action”

Everything you need to know about the PR and marketing specialist from Manchester

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Jade English

Age: 25

Profession: PR & Marketing Manager

Lives: Manchester

Twitter:@ItsJadeEnglish

She says: “I’m extremely emotionally intelligent and able to get the best out of people. I am a brilliant negotiator and I’m not all talk – I put every weird idea into action and get results.”

Who is Jade English?

Having studied journalism at Sheffield Hallam University, Jade took on several jobs in PR. After three years in the industry, she became a consultant, specialising in boosting her client’s social media standing.

What can we expect from her?

At the moment, we’re not too sure. Jade doesn’t give much away in her audition video. And her BBC bio simply reads: “[Jade] believes she has the ability to pick up on people’s behaviours, and therefore finds it easy to make friends and build rapport.”

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1