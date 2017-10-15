Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing week 4: And the third celebrity to leave is…

Strictly Come Dancing week 4: And the third celebrity to leave is…

This may not be a surprise to many…

Strictly all the dancers

Charlotte Hawkins has become the third celebrity to leave the Strictly Come Dancing floor following tonight’s dance off.

Rather surprisingly the public wanted the Good Morning Britain presenter to face Davood Ghadami in the week four dance off, even though the EastEnders star performed capably on Saturday night, scoring a decent 29 points.

In the dance off, Davood and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova did their Viennese Waltz to Say You Love Me by Jessie Ware.

Davood Strictly dancing

Charlotte and Brendan performed their Jive to Marry You by Bruno Mars in a bid to do that little bit extra to persuade the judges to keep them in the competition.

Strictly Charlotte and Brendan MAIN

And the judges unanimously decided to save Davood and Nadiya.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I’d like to save the couple that I thought danced the best and who fixed a problem with a foot on the floor and that is Davood and Nadiya.”

Darcey Bussell said they gave a “stronger technical performance” than Charlotte and Brendan while Bruno was a little more blunt in his summing up: “Without a shadow of a doubt, I have to pick the couple who actually danced even better than Saturday night, Davood and Nadiya.”

Describing her time on the show, Charlotte said: “I’ve had an amazing time, such an amazing time, it’s been brilliant from start to finish, it really has been. A huge thank you to Brendan who has just been fantastic, we’ve had such a great time going through all the dances, you’ve always been there for me, getting my back, there with the support.

“A big thank you to everyone that voted, I had so much support from friends, colleagues, online, it’s been amazing and I loved the chance to come out here and dance. I was trying to get better, I’m going out knowing that I gave it my best and that’s all you can do.”

Brendan added: “Quite often you stand in this position and you go, ‘hey it was our time to go’ and perhaps today it was our time to go. Not often you stand here with such sadness and go ‘I’m going to miss this and I’m going to miss hanging out with this girl.’ I’m going to miss dancing with her, I’ve had one of the best Strictly’s in 15 years and it’s hard for me to even say that and I feel really emotional.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance from American singer and songwriter, Gregory Porter singing a cover of the Nat King Cole song, Smile.

So that’s four weeks gone, three celebrities gone, and twelve couples still left. Keeeeeep watching!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights

