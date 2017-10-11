The internet is freaking out over the Porgs in the new Star Wars trailer

Look at these photos, you must

We saw a glimpse of them in a behind-the-scenes clip, but now new Star Wars alien Porgs have been graced with some real screen in the latest The Last Jedi trailer.

One of the little fuzzballs flashed up on screen for a second, roaring alongside Chewbacca in the Millennium Falcon cockpit, but that’s all fans needed. The Porgs are officially the best animal in Star Wars (sorry, Ewoks).

Don’t even try to challenge the cutest of the Porg. Resistance is futile.

I have watched this little Porg squawk about 70 times now. IT IS HEALING ME. pic.twitter.com/Kl1HF5ykr6 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) October 10, 2017

So, how did Star Wars fans express love for their newfound favourite? Photoshopped them in the best possible way. You’ll want to sit down for this…

A stunning catch by Cody Bellinger! pic.twitter.com/dyOEopT5fK — The Ringer (@ringer) October 10, 2017

When you realize #TheLastJedi is really just about Porgs. pic.twitter.com/P61tXvTixO — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) October 10, 2017

ok i was hesitant about the new star war trailer but the relationship between the captain and those porgs may have won me ov pic.twitter.com/v6sZbRyvLB — darth:™ (@darth) October 10, 2017

my porg will go on pic.twitter.com/qWnJnGrFjg — heath (@heathdwilliams) October 10, 2017

Porg giving Disneyland’s dedication speech at Disneyland, Opening Day – 1955 pic.twitter.com/NgK9vUPzqa — HamJenkinsIII (@hamjenkinsIII) October 11, 2017

While you’re here, why not listen to the Star Wars theme tune made entirely out of Porg sounds?

Even if The Last Jedi doesn’t meet the hype, we’ll always have this.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released 15 December 2017