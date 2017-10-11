First look at Charlotte Riley in Mike Bartlett’s Press

The Peaky Blinders star will play a newspaper journalist in the upcoming BBC drama

Stop the press! Filming has begun on the new BBC drama by writer Mike Bartlett, the man behind hit BBC1 series Doctor Foster.

Called Press, the series will follow Peaky Blinders’ Charlotte Riley, who plays a Deputy News Editor of fictional broadsheet, the Herald. She’s joined by Apple Tree Yard’s Ben Chaplin, who plays the Editor of tabloid newspaper The Post.

The BBC promises the drama will explore the “fast-paced and challenging environment of the British newspaper industry”, alongside the “constant professional dilemmas facing its characters”.

The show will also feature David Suchet (Poirot) as the Chairman & CEO of Worldwide News, owner of The Post. Priyanga Burford (King Charles III), Paapa Essiedu (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and Game of Thrones’ Ellie Kendrick will also star.

Press will broadcast on BBC One in 2018.