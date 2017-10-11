Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Rana and Kate kiss! See the brand-new pictures

Coronation Street: Rana and Kate kiss! See the brand-new pictures

Tonight's episode sees Rana reveal her true feelings

EXTRA_11_10_CORO_RANA_KATE_03

Coronation Street has revealed brand-new images that show the moment Rana Nazir finally gives in to her feelings for Kate Connor and shocks her with a kiss.

Advertisement

For weeks, Kate has believed that Rana’s negative reaction to her relationship with Imogen was down to homophobia – an assumption that led to the pair falling out.

Kate has now made it up with Rana following her split from Imogen. For her part, Rana has been trying to hide her growing feelings for her mate by telling husband Zeedan that she wants to try for a baby.

EXTRA_11_10_CORO_RANA_KATE_04
But in tonight’s episode, a drunken Rana turns up out of the blue at Kate’s flat and stuns her friend by kissing her.
How will Kate react when she realises her married best friend is in love with her? Tune in tonight at 7.30 and 8.30pm to find out.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

our-girl-ep-1-recap

Our Girl series three episode one recap: an earthquake hits 2 Section – will Georgie and Milan get out alive?

Great British Bake Off meet the bakers

Bake Off 2017 Italian Week: Who left the tent and who was named Star Baker?

Everything Coronation Street

EXTRA_11_10_CORO_RANA_KATE_03
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

03_09_CORO_KATE_IMOGEN_RANA_02

Coronation Street: love triangle for Kate Connor?

11_10_CORO_RANA_KATE_01

Coronation Street: Rana reveals she has feelings for Kate, says Bhavna Limbachia

144641.e240f884-f6be-4b1e-9bbe-0ada1a34e10f

Coronation Street: Luke and Alya’s secret romance exposed

Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 11.02.25

Coronation Street: Shona gets passionate with David – but she’s hiding a big secret!

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more