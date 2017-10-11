Coronation Street: Rana and Kate kiss! See the brand-new pictures
Tonight's episode sees Rana reveal her true feelings
Coronation Street has revealed brand-new images that show the moment Rana Nazir finally gives in to her feelings for Kate Connor and shocks her with a kiss.
For weeks, Kate has believed that Rana’s negative reaction to her relationship with Imogen was down to homophobia – an assumption that led to the pair falling out.
Kate has now made it up with Rana following her split from Imogen. For her part, Rana has been trying to hide her growing feelings for her mate by telling husband Zeedan that she wants to try for a baby.
