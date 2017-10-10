Alan Partridge and Malcolm Tucker are going head-to-head in debate on Brexit

This is going to be a ruddy omnishambles

The last time Alan Partridge had a debate, he offended farmers, accused them of owning 20 foot mutant chickens and clarified his position on Travel Taverns.

Advertisement

Now two of the greatest comedy creations of all time are going up against another in a debate on Brexit with the Norfolk DJ and the government’s Director of Communications Malcolm Tucker thrashing out the issues behind Leave and Remain.

Sadly Steve Coogan and Peter Capaldi won’t be behind lecterns in a TV special (although that we would love to see) but instead writer Armando Iannucci has penned their debate for an upcoming edition of The Big Issue.

I'm Guest Editor of next week's @BigIssue . Featuring a 4-page debate between Alan Partridge and Malcolm Tucker on Brexit. #BigIssue — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 10, 2017

“Alan would have voted Brexit for sure,” Steve Coogan said recently. “Hard Brexit, given the choice. He’s a Brexiteer because the Daily Mail told him to be.”

Editor of The Big Issue Paul McNamee said it had been an “incredible thrill” working with the writer on the debate:

It has been an incredible thrill working with the great @Aiannucci on this. And the debate is something else… https://t.co/uLO1ME7QPR — Paul McNamee (@PauldMcNamee) October 10, 2017

Advertisement

Partridge isn’t much of a fruity language fan, so we can’t wait to see how he’s going to react to a Tucker tirade of four-letter-word abuse.