Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 Japanese Grand Prix on TV?

Find out when you can watch the 16th race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton sits 34 points ahead of his Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel going into this weekend’s race in Suzuka.

Advertisement

With five races remaining, the Mercedes driver has the upper hand, while his rival Vettel faced the bizarre situation in Malaysia of colliding with driver Lance Stroll after the race was over.

Find out where to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 7 October

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event from 6am (qualifying starts at 7am). Highlights will be on Channel 4 from 1pm.

Race Day: Sunday 8 October

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 from 5.30am (race starts at 6am). Highlights will be shown on Channel 4 from 3.30pm.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Japanese Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live Extra has qualifying coverage from 6.55am on Saturday, while BBC Radio 5 Live has coverage for the main event from 5.30am on Sunday.