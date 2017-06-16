If John Simm’s upcoming appearances in Doctor Who weren't enough ‘returning Master’ for you, then we have excellent news – because in a surprise twist, veteran actor Sir Derek Jacobi is also coming back to the franchise ten years after he briefly played the evil Time Lord (and his disguised human persona Professor Yana) in 2007 episode Utopia.

However, you won’t be seeing Jacobi on your TV screens alongside his later selves, because his return to the character will instead take place this December in a series of audio adventures produced by Big Finish, with the four stories taking place during the Time War with the Daleks and collected under the title Doctor Who: The War Master (in a play on the name of John Hurt’s War Doctor character).

Apparently the stories will explore the history of Jacobi's incarnation before he fled the War and made himself human, and frankly the whole thing sounds pretty exciting.

Sir Derek Jacobi with director Scott Handcock (left) and writer Nicholas Briggs (right)

“I didn’t expect to come back to it all these years later,” Jacobi said in a release, “but I was thrilled to be remembered.

“The plots in all these episodes have been very good indeed, very interesting, very dramatic, and beautifully written. The whole process has been a delight!”

“His incarnation is very much the ‘Hannibal Lecter’ of Time Lords – intelligent, charming, but thoroughly ruthless – we had a lot of fun in studio bringing the War Master back to life,” added producer and director Scott Handcock.

“It’s been a gift of a project, and we can’t wait for listeners to hear it!”

You can listen to a short trailer for the four-part series above, with the adventures written by Nicholas Briggs, James Goss, Guy Adams and Janine H Jones. Synopses of the episodes are below.

1. Beneath the Viscoid by Nicholas Briggs

On the ocean planet Gardezza, deep beneath the Viscoid, a mysterious capsule is recovered from the Time War, and an equally mysterious stranger found within. The Doctor’s reputation precedes him, even here… but can he be trusted?

2. The Good Master by Janine H Jones

The Time War rages around Arcking – a planet serving as a sanctuary for the sick and injured. But Arcking is protected by a mysterious, powerful force: a force the Master will stop at nothing to harness… even if time itself is against him.

3. The Sky Man by James Goss

When his new companion decides to save a planet, the Master indulges this most futile of requests. Materialising on a primitive, agrarian world, both the strangers quickly find their place in it… until fallout from the War invades their happy paradise.

4. The Heavenly Paradigm by Guy Adams

With his plans approaching fruition, the Master travels to Stamford Bridge in the 1970s: a location he believes might hold the key to his success. But what terrible secret lurks under the stairs of No. 24 Marigold Lane? And what sacrifices will the Master make in the name of ultimate victory?

Doctor Who: The War Master will be available for purchase this December. Find more details here