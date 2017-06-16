Last Christmas the midwives were battling heat in a South African mission hospital but December 2017 will be a far colder one for the residents of Nonnatus House.

At least that’s what Call The Midwife's executive producer Pippa Harris hinted at when we caught up with her at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

“There’s come great material coming up,” said Harris of series seven (which will introduce the show's first West Indian midwife) and the upcoming festive offering. “As we move through the sixties each year brings new developments: social developments, medical developments and musical developments!