The Jeremy Vine Show will be taken over by two guest MP presenters – Iain Duncan Smith (former leader of the Conservatives) and Ed Miliband (walking meme and former leader of Labour) will be in charge of the mic.

Starting next week, each of the politicians will front the BBC Radio 2 show for five days, with Miliband on the airwaves from the 19th of June and Duncan Smith from 26th. And no pressure on them both, but the midday show attracts a weekly audience of 7.07m.

Head of Radio 2 Lewis Carnie said: “I am delighted that Ed Miliband and Iain Duncan Smith will be presenting the Jeremy Vine Show. Both have held crucial roles in political life and will bring unique perspectives and insight to the programme, in the heart of the daytime schedule”.

And editor of the Jeremy Vine Show Phil Jones highlighted it’s an experiment that’s been tried before: “This follows a tradition of Radio 2’s popular current affairs show, being occasionally guest-presented by prominent politicians which began with figures such as Neil Kinnock and the late Charles Kennedy in the early 1990s.”

So, that’s the hosts sorted, but what about the music? We’ve got one request...

The Jeremy Vine Show is on 12pm, weekdays, BBC Radio 2