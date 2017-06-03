Accessibility Links

The BBC is already preparing for at least FIVE more series of Doctor Who

The BBC is already preparing for at least FIVE more series of Doctor Who

A special deal with China hints at a very long future for the Time Lord

The future’s looking bright for Doctor Who, with the sci-fi drama apparently headed for at least five more series on the BBC. 

The news comes in a press release about a new deal the corporation has made with Chinese company SMG (Shanghai Media Group) Pictures, intending to expand the Doctor Who brand and increase the fanbase in China by making the entire Doctor Who catalogue (including spin-offs Torchwood and Class) available on Chinese TV channels and On-Demand services.

Interestingly, the deal doesn’t just include the eras of former and outgoing showrunners Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat.

The release states that the deal includes new Who boss Chris Chibnall’s series 11 (which has yet to be filmed) as well as “a first look for Series 12-15” (basically giving SMG Pictures first refusal before they try to sell them to other Chinese broadcasters).

This would suggest that the BBC are hoping to continue Doctor Who for  at least four more series after Chibnall’s debut run, even if such a plan isn’t exactly set in stone yet. 

In other words, it’s a good day to be a Doctor Who fan – especially if you live in China.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 this Saturday 27th May at 7.45pm

