The Night Manager. Doctor Who. Poldark. Sherlock. Last weekend’s BFI & Radio Times Television Festival delved deep into each of these shows and plenty more, guiding fans through the TV gems of today with stars such as Peter Capaldi, Aiden Turner and Tom Hiddleston himself.

Yes, festival-goers were over the moon to see the Hollywood star (and his purple socks) for a talk about his hit BBC drama, alongside his Night Manager co-stars...

Actor Tom Hiddleston poses with fans after The Night Manager panel session @RadioTimesFest on the Southbank pic.twitter.com/bqdlIodhxY — Sally Wardle (@sally_wardle) April 9, 2017

Such a great day. It doesn't get much better than front row seats at an excellent Q&A about #TheNightManager at BFI & RadioTimes #TVFest ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ug4ToqcQGj — Amanda (@ajsaladine) April 9, 2017

Fans of Doctor Who also got up close to real-life Time Lord Peter Capaldi, plus his new companion Pearl Mackie...

The fact that they mentioned Buffy being an inspiration at the Doctor Who panel today has made my weekend. #TVFest — Grace Chappell (@escapecellardo2) April 9, 2017

And then there was Jenna Coleman, who arrived at the festival with Tom Hughes and writer Daisy Goodwin to talk the next series of Victoria (and show a sneak-peek clip to the audience)...

Just seen two clips from Victoria season 2 😮 #TVFest pic.twitter.com/fY41MP6oBr — EleanorBleyGriffiths (@eleanor_bg) April 8, 2017

Joining them on this year's line-up was Aiden Turner discussing Poldark (and revealing series 4 is in the works)...

I just have to say that the #Poldark girls I met at the @BFI #TVFest are the best ever. Nice to meet them all in the flesh ❤️ #AidanTurner pic.twitter.com/zzhYzJH3SW — Karen (@Karen_Ham_) April 9, 2017

...Dame Maggie Smith talking over her legendary career...

A screen legend in conversation at @RadioTimesFest. Ladies and gentlemen, Dame Maggie Smith... #TVFest pic.twitter.com/iZNvX4uCf2 — Tim Glanfield™ (@timglanfield) April 8, 2017

...Michael Palin, who was also inducted into the Radio Times Hall of Fame...

Michael Palin's almost ready for his induction into the @RadioTimes Hall of Fame #TVFest pic.twitter.com/d13h0255Dm — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) April 7, 2017

...alongside Doctor Who showrunner and Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat, who was speaking to Frank Skinner...

...Who writer and fellow Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss also spoke to fans at the festival – on and off the stage...

Claire Foy, star of hit Netflix blockbuster series The Crown, talked how one of the most expensive dramas got made...

Really interesting talk tonight at the @TheCrownNetflix panel at #TVFest! I can't wait to see what happens next in s2 pic.twitter.com/HR2OSuVysG — Anna (@lpulverized) April 8, 2017

The Call the Midwife cast roamed the festival before revealing behind-the-scenes secrets and being declared the best drama of the 21st century...

Really enjoyed @CallTheMidwife1 talk @RadioTimes #TVFest - great to hear from the clever people behind the show! — Sophia Stone (@sophiagrinsted1) April 8, 2017

BREAKING NEWS!! Call the Midwife named the best drama of the 21st Century https://t.co/C9f9OHSiat via @radiotimes pic.twitter.com/1T0XaA308T — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 9, 2017

Julie Walters joined the festival for a hilarious and touching look at the life of Victoria Wood...

Everyone's in hysterics remembering Victoria Wood with hilarious clips & Julie Walters & Maxine Peake's amazing memories #TVFest @RadioTimes pic.twitter.com/LxNQThrBqH — Frances Taylor (@fraylor) April 8, 2017

...much to the delight of Line of Duty star Thandie Newton, who took to the stage to chat about series four of the corrupt cop drama with co-stars Adrian Dunbar, Craig Parkinson and Jed Mercurio...

One of my proudest moments meeting my hero @juliewalters and THIS is the rubbish pic #AdrianDunbar takes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lg5uEKdcjT — Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) April 8, 2017

Having seen the #LineOfDuty talk at @RadioTimes #TVFest, I can confirm Thandie Newton is utter beauty & Craig Parkinson is cute & hilarious. — RedScharlach (@redfacts) April 8, 2017

Amazing to see the cast and writer from Line of Duty and the exclusive clip from the next episode! #TVFest pic.twitter.com/EbF1BvXguw — Rosalind Hardy (@MyBabyBella) April 8, 2017

A thoughtful Adrian Dunbar & an imperious @thandienewton share their experiences of working on #LineofDuty with Jed Mercurio @BFI #TVFest pic.twitter.com/2zyYQU7Y1N — Sue Badman (@sukesbad) April 9, 2017

The makers of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing also unveiled the backstage happenings of everything Ed Balls...

Learning the secrets of THAT Ed Balls Gangnam Style dance at the #Strictly 'behind the scenes' panel #TVFest @RadioTimes pic.twitter.com/9ZIKVb0h3a — EleanorBleyGriffiths (@eleanor_bg) April 8, 2017

Plus, Charlie Brooker revealed the secrets of his career and what's in store for the next season of Black Mirror...

“There is one thing that definitely probably will come true" - @charltonbrooker on the new season of #BlackMirror #TVFest pic.twitter.com/M169fPPZmI — BFI (@BFI) April 9, 2017

Susie Dent discussed her first time on Countdown with Richard Madeley...

Social media masters and fitness gurus Joe Wicks and the Hemsley Sisters delivered a masterclass...

Rowan Atkinson revealed the Blackadder sitcom that never got made...

Rowan Atkinson says there was once a treatment written for Russian-themed "Red Adder" with Rik Mayall as Rasputin #TVFest pic.twitter.com/NYuFb2Rf4B — Tim Glanfield™ (@timglanfield) April 7, 2017

Writer Jack Thorne divulged how to write for TV...

"If telly doesn't talk about you you feel like you don't exist" the fab Jack Thorne on screenwriting #TVFest pic.twitter.com/ci4st9dkQt — Nadia (@nadia_land_) April 9, 2017

Immensely enjoyed masterclass with Jack Thorne, who says he's got a nuclear physicist working with him on His Dark Materials. #TVFest pic.twitter.com/ND4IZ7fY8p — Manori R. (@manori_r) April 9, 2017

Lee Mack, Barry Cryer and Richard Osman got crowds laughing about comedies of past, present and future...

The makers of Planet Earth II gave the audience a whole new look at David Attenborough's wildlife blockbuster, plus exclusive clips of the upcoming Blue Planet II...

Great talk #TVFest, Life after planet earth 2 🌎 brilliant documentaries to come!! Can't wait for blue planet 2! 🐋🐟 pic.twitter.com/dzzPbHUbwy — Aimee McIntosh (@McIntosh_Aimee) April 8, 2017

Michael Morpurgo and Judith Kerr chatted about childhood stories (and let loose Morpurgo's Kensuke's Kingdom will be made into animated movie)...

What an inspiration to young readers - Michael Morpurgo and Judith Kerr @BFI #TVFest pic.twitter.com/kFBp1k6xel — Barnowl (@Barnowlthe) April 9, 2017

The Archers' Louiza Patikas (Helen) and Timothy Watson (Rob) told the full story of their harrowing abusive relationship storyline...

Rob & Helen - the Archers' autopsy is underway #TVFest pic.twitter.com/cK0vruw3yz — Ben Preston (@RTBenPreston) April 9, 2017

The Last Leg's Adam Hills joined Paralympic gold medalists Libby Clegg and (big Hiddleston fan) Susie Rodgers for an insightful look how TV can change attitudes to parasports and disability...

Revered Italian producer Walter Iuzzolino talked fans through his new international TV drama service Walter Presents, before previewing Brazilian drama Merciless...

Get ready to meet Brazil's Jamie Dornan. #Merciless looked amazing on the big screen today. Fab session with @KatiePuckrik. #TVFest pic.twitter.com/TEfu2GDzYZ — Walter Presents UK (@WalterPresents) April 9, 2017

The stars of The Durrells showed what's coming up in series 2...

Great preview of season two of #TheDurrels- beautiful location and fantastic family vibe infront and behind camera @BFI @Misskeeleyhawes pic.twitter.com/jZOpzl3kcn — Georgina Blackledge (@GBlackledge) April 8, 2017

TV celeb chef Tom Kerridge served up his favourite archive gems of cookery shows past...

Aardman fans got a masterclass in making their own Gromit from the animation experts...

Fathom the dog has come to learn to make Gromit at today's #TVFest model making session! pic.twitter.com/PymRoDZ3vh — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) April 9, 2017

Children's author Jacqueline Wilson gave the audience a look at new CBBC show Hetty Feather, based on her books...

Excited faces at the Hetty Feather premiere! Should have seen them when they met Jacqueline Wilson & got signed bks pic.twitter.com/ariSaDHkQC — Philip Gillingham (@Juangearista) April 9, 2017

Meeting Jaqueline Wilson!Watching Hetty Feather! Fun # TVFest pic.twitter.com/aBJ3RAJoSI — Catherine (@catherineverney) April 9, 2017

Jon Culshaw spoke to Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock in a celebration of The Sky at Night reaching 60-years-old...

Inspiring, stimulating, emotional, funny session w #drmaggieaderinpocock & @jonculshaw @BFI Have made appt to view the moon later... — Celia Woolfrey (@towerofturtles) April 9, 2017

Most kind of you to say. Many thanks indeed. Wishing you good skies later for the Moon and Jupiter too! https://t.co/tYMPGt1YPB — jon culshaw (@jonculshaw) April 9, 2017

And the whole festival was topped off with a special screening of the start of Idris Elba's new series Guerrilla, starring Daniel Mays...

Truly inspiring Q&A tonight for #Guerrilla. Thanks to the audience and all @RadioTimes #TVFest. So proud to be part of this cast& crew. https://t.co/UcgRk1OxEE — Daniel Mays (@DanielMays9) April 9, 2017

Blimey that 1st ep of #Guerrilla was intense. Can't wait to binge the rest. Also blessed to have Farrukh Dhondy in the audience!✊🏾 #TVFest pic.twitter.com/TRbOJwUqCl — Shibbir Ahmed (@Shibbir1) April 9, 2017

In summary:

We'll see you next time!