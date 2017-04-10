The Night Manager. Doctor Who. Poldark. Sherlock. Last weekend’s BFI & Radio Times Television Festival delved deep into each of these shows and plenty more, guiding fans through the TV gems of today with stars such as Peter Capaldi, Aiden Turner and Tom Hiddleston himself.
Yes, festival-goers were over the moon to see the Hollywood star (and his purple socks) for a talk about his hit BBC drama, alongside his Night Manager co-stars...
Fans of Doctor Who also got up close to real-life Time Lord Peter Capaldi, plus his new companion Pearl Mackie...
And then there was Jenna Coleman, who arrived at the festival with Tom Hughes and writer Daisy Goodwin to talk the next series of Victoria (and show a sneak-peek clip to the audience)...
Joining them on this year's line-up was Aiden Turner discussing Poldark (and revealing series 4 is in the works)...
...Dame Maggie Smith talking over her legendary career...
...Michael Palin, who was also inducted into the Radio Times Hall of Fame...
...alongside Doctor Who showrunner and Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat, who was speaking to Frank Skinner...
...Who writer and fellow Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss also spoke to fans at the festival – on and off the stage...
Claire Foy, star of hit Netflix blockbuster series The Crown, talked how one of the most expensive dramas got made...
The Call the Midwife cast roamed the festival before revealing behind-the-scenes secrets and being declared the best drama of the 21st century...
Julie Walters joined the festival for a hilarious and touching look at the life of Victoria Wood...
...much to the delight of Line of Duty star Thandie Newton, who took to the stage to chat about series four of the corrupt cop drama with co-stars Adrian Dunbar, Craig Parkinson and Jed Mercurio...
The makers of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing also unveiled the backstage happenings of everything Ed Balls...
Plus, Charlie Brooker revealed the secrets of his career and what's in store for the next season of Black Mirror...
Susie Dent discussed her first time on Countdown with Richard Madeley...
Social media masters and fitness gurus Joe Wicks and the Hemsley Sisters delivered a masterclass...
Rowan Atkinson revealed the Blackadder sitcom that never got made...
Writer Jack Thorne divulged how to write for TV...
Lee Mack, Barry Cryer and Richard Osman got crowds laughing about comedies of past, present and future...
The makers of Planet Earth II gave the audience a whole new look at David Attenborough's wildlife blockbuster, plus exclusive clips of the upcoming Blue Planet II...
Michael Morpurgo and Judith Kerr chatted about childhood stories (and let loose Morpurgo's Kensuke's Kingdom will be made into animated movie)...
The Archers' Louiza Patikas (Helen) and Timothy Watson (Rob) told the full story of their harrowing abusive relationship storyline...
The Last Leg's Adam Hills joined Paralympic gold medalists Libby Clegg and (big Hiddleston fan) Susie Rodgers for an insightful look how TV can change attitudes to parasports and disability...
Revered Italian producer Walter Iuzzolino talked fans through his new international TV drama service Walter Presents, before previewing Brazilian drama Merciless...
The stars of The Durrells showed what's coming up in series 2...
TV celeb chef Tom Kerridge served up his favourite archive gems of cookery shows past...
Aardman fans got a masterclass in making their own Gromit from the animation experts...
Children's author Jacqueline Wilson gave the audience a look at new CBBC show Hetty Feather, based on her books...
Jon Culshaw spoke to Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock in a celebration of The Sky at Night reaching 60-years-old...
And the whole festival was topped off with a special screening of the start of Idris Elba's new series Guerrilla, starring Daniel Mays...
