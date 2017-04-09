What time is Robot Wars on TV?

The grand final of the battle of the bots is on Sunday 7th April at 7pm on BBC2. It's being delayed a week thanks to Golf: The Masters, which runs from 6.30am to midnight on Sunday.

What’s going to happen?

Dara O Briain and Angela Scanlon present the grand final. Robots Aftershock, Eruption, Ironside 3, Concussion and Carbide have all made it through to this stage, and will be joined in the arena by an unconfirmed wild card selected by judges Professor Sethu Vijayakumar, Dr Lucy Rogers and Professor Noel Sharkey. The teams must fight through two group battles and a mini-league before this year's champion is announced. Last in the series.

Who’s presenting?

Dara O Briain and Angela Scanlon will once again host the competition.

Which house robot am I?

A great question and one you can find the answer to with our quiz. Good luck.

How can I get on Robot Wars?

If you’ve got a killing machine in the garden shed, then we’ve got big news for you: Robot Wars are already looking for teams for series 3. Find out how you can apply here.