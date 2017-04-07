Don Rickles – the US comedian and voice of Mr Potato Head in Toy Story – has died at the age of 90.

Rickles passed away at his home in Los Angeles due to kidney failure, confirmed his publicist Paul Shefrin.

The legendary New York-born comic had a career spanning 60 years and was famous for his “mockery humour”, having put down Ronald Reagan, Sammy Davis Jr and Frank Sinatra to name a few. His sharp tongue earned him the sarcastic nickname “Mr Warmth”.

Rickles made a name for himself headlining casinos in Las Vegas and appearing on shows like The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts and The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

He also voiced the beloved character of Mr Potato Head in the Toy Story films and featured in many other movies including Kelly's Heroes with Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese's Casino and The Rat Race with Tony Curtis.

Rickles' Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks called Rickles "a God”, while Billy Crystal, Samuel L Jackson, and Barbara Streisand were among others to pay tribute.

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

Farewell to a comedic legend & dear friend, Don Rickles. I know you're cracking them up in the… https://t.co/dFcfoeFcPn — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 6, 2017

Being skewered by Don Rickles was side-splitting funny.

A gentle soul with rapid fire wit. xoB pic.twitter.com/yl2mnT32Zz — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 6, 2017

One of the all time great men & comics Don Rickles passed, always a class act & funny as hell. RIP condolences to his family & to America — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles. One of the bravest, funniest, and sweetest guys that ever performed. A dear pal that we will all sorely miss. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) April 6, 2017

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

Those were the days, my friend @DonRickles We thought they'd never end. We loved you so. — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was one the absolute greats. I feel lucky for the times I was ever in his orbit, my thoughts are with his family today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 6, 2017

Rickles is survived by wife Barbara, daughter Mindy Mann and two grandchildren.