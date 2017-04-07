Who does he play? Marcus 'Dizzee' Kiping
What's his story? "Dizzee is the eldest of the Kipling children. Often misunderstood, he operates on a different wavelength than his siblings. His attention is a closely guarded resource. When something does catch his interest he’s full throttle, devouring everything he can about it. This makes him intense but exceptionally well read, and the most philosophical Kipling child. Dizzee observes everything, has a strong sense of irony, and prefers to express himself through his art and graffiti. He wants to have as many experiences as he can, even if that means he lives his life a little dangerously."
Where do you recognise him from? The Pursuit of Happiness, After Earth, The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Karate Kid
The Get Down is available on Netflix from 12th August