Who does he play? Shaolin Fantastic

What's his story? Shaolin is "the ultimate persona of cool. He’s a one man wolf pack, a thrill seeker, a boundary breaker and swings towards the reckless." OK...

"He has his finger on the street­ pulse, he’s hooked on the new and the underground and Shao wants to be part of it all. His charisma and confidence make him just the kid to rally a band of brothers to execute his vision."

Where do you recognise him from? The rapper, singer, actor and dancer made his screen debut in 2015's Dope.