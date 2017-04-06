Before the tournament begins players are allowed to practise, and for debutants this experience is crucial. Come competition week, the pin positions will change, and every feature will be trickier to navigate.
“The greens will be that much quicker, and the fairways are usually mown back towards the tee, which means the drives won’t have that much run on them,” explains Carter. “It’s said the tournament committee can set up the course to get the exact winning score that they want, whether that’s eight under or eight over par. They can tweak it that precisely.”
Even the elements don’t throw them: “They can’t control the weather, but if it gets very wet they have something called the ‘SubAir System’ underneath the greens, which can suck the moisture out very quickly.”
And while the gentility of Wimbledon might occasionally be interrupted by the ringing of a mobile phone, the Masters has even managed to banish this modern irritant.
“They’re banned – you can’t even have your phone in your pocket, switched off,” Carter says. “It’s very set in its ways, and people like it.”
