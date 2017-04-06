“It’s a splash of colour, but the overriding impression is how green everything is,” Carter says. “The nearest thing I would compare it to is the Wimbledon tennis championships.”

The similarity is no accident: “The All England Club and the Augusta National Golf Club consult on a lot of strategy,” says Carter. “There’s an absence of corporate logos, elec- tronic scoreboards, much of the paraphernalia that would go with any other tournament.”

This “Special Relationship” comes through a shared sense of heritage and a fierce regard for exclusivity. Augusta National only opened its doors to women members in 2012.

"If you want to be a member there, don't ask," says Carter. "You would never be proposed if you express that desire. It's the preserve of captains of industry, the American elite - a very private members' club."