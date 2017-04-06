Channel 4’s subtitled drama strand Walter Presents has established itself as the British home of foreign acquisitions – with gripping, ambitious dramas like Spin from France and Deutschland 83 from Germany receiving critical acclaim in countries across the globe.

Coming to British screens this summer is Merciless – or Dupla Identidade in Portuguese – which will be the first Brazilian show ever to air on UK terrestrial TV. A 13-part psychological thriller which pulled in over 22 million viewers each week in Brazil, Merciless follows Eduardo – a handsome, accomplished, political high-flyer, who spends his spare time indulging his appetite for the vicious, brutal murder of young women.

Walter Presents founder Walter Iuzzolino compares the series to US drama Dexter: “Behind the Prince Charming mask lies a real monster… He’s the kind of serial killer that makes Dexter look like a softie. Dexter killed for retribution, Edu kills for pure pleasure.

"Working on the case, criminal psychologist Vera becomes obsessed with the murderer, trying to understand how his mind works and figuring out his thinking patterns. She is determined to find him, but Edu is playing a very sophisticated game, using his political connections he manages to infiltrate the police, who are utterly oblivious to the fact that the murderer is working amongst them.

"Turned on by Vera, he starts to play mind games with her, deliberately leaving clues for her. It is a dangerous, sexy cat-and-mouse dynamic, and one that is utterly riveting to watch.”



Iuzzolino will introduce the exclusive UK premiere of Merciless at a screening at 2.30pm this Sunday April 9 at the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival, at London’s BFI Southbank.

