Harry Potter author JK Rowling has taken time out of her busy “creating large amounts of modern popular culture” schedule to offer some writing tips to her fans, giving inspirational advice that will hopefully lead to us all having our own multimillion-dollar media empires.

Inspired by a tweet encouraging writers to finish what they start (even if they think it won’t be successful), Rowling sent out a series of messages agreeing that wannabe artists needed to plough on, saying that “once you’ve done it, you know you can do it again.”

There were so many times in the early 90s when I needed somebody to say this to me. It's great advice for many reasons. https://t.co/tiGpAOb4Fh — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

Even if it isn't the piece of work that finds an audience, it will teach you things you could have learned no other way. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

(And by the way, just because it didn't find an audience, that doesn't mean it's bad work.) — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

The discipline involved in finishing a piece of creative work is something on which you can truly pride yourself. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

You'll have turned yourself from somebody who's 'thinking of', who 'might', who's 'trying', to someone who DID. And once you've done it... — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

... you'll know you can do it again. That is an extraordinarily empowering piece of knowledge. So do not ever quit out of fear of rejection. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

Maybe your third, fourth, fiftieth song/novel/painting will be the one that 'makes it', that wins the plaudits... — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

... but you'd never have got there without finishing the others (all of which will now be of more interest to your audience.) — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

Here endeth today's sermon and thanks to @beauty_jackson for her original words of wisdom. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

We can only hope for more instalments of JK Rowling’s creative writing workshops as the weeks go on – it’s not quite Hogwarts, but it’s still pretty magical.