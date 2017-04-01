Here's something of a novelty – a sketch from The Nightly Show that's actually reasonably amusing.

The premise is simple, acclaimed singer-songwriter John Legend takes insults that were originally screamed by Gordon Ramsay at hapless contestants on his TV cookery shows and puts them to music, singing the words while accompanying himself on the piano.

Worth a watch, but be warned, Ramsay's 'lyrics' contain numerous four-letter words, and some potentially offensive comments about a cartoon sailor and a Harry Potter character...

The Nightly Show continues on Monday at 10pm with new host Bradley Walsh