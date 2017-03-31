The opening titles for upcoming fantasy drama American Gods have been revealed, and they’re a beautifully weird mix of religion, technology and modern living.

In keeping with the Amazon Prime series’ storyline of people’s beliefs becoming personified “Gods” (so the likes of Odin and Eostre are joined by gods of Media and Technology), the sequence mixes religious iconography with traditional Americana, resulting in a bizarre totem pole consisting of crucified astronauts, a plugged-in Menorah and a towering eagle above all.

“Is it strange to want action figures from a main title sequence?” series creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green (who are adapting Neil Gaiman’s original novel for the screen) said in a statement.

“Crucified astronauts, neon cowboys, and S&M centaurs, we bow to [opening sequence animators] Elastic and their spectacular vision.

“A totem of godly visions we didn’t know we needed to worship until they showed us the light with this clarion call to the American Gods.”

Frankly, if this sequence is anything to go by we'd say the series (which stars Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning and Ian McShane) is in pole position to deliver some seriously creepy thrills.

American Gods will be released on Amazon Prime on 1st May