Anyone who's seen Rogue One will agree that one of the many highlights was Princess Leia's surprise cameo in the film's closing moments. The character was played by Norwegian actress Ingvild Deila and new behind-the-scenes photos and videos reveal how the character was digitally recreated to look just like a young Carrie Fisher.

The Tantive IV and Princess Leia played by @Ingvild_Deila Behind the Scenes - #RogueOne pic.twitter.com/wW8obhjYJ5 — Star Wars Legacy (@TheSWLegacy) March 28, 2017

Deila bears an incredible likeness to Fisher as it is, and pictures have been released of the actress pre-CGI, with her face covered in tracking dots.

There are also photos of Holby City actor Guy Henry before his Tarkin/Peter Cushing CGI treatment.

Governor Tarkin Behind the Scenes - #RogueOne pic.twitter.com/E1orLk7vzx — Star Wars Legacy (@TheSWLegacy) March 24, 2017

Disney boss Bob Iger recently confirmed that Star Wars will not digitally recreate Carrie Fisher for The Last Jedi, and that her performance will remain as it is.