Series four of hit police corruption drama Line of Duty kicked off on Sunday night, and it’s safe to say that viewers were pretty excited.

LINE OF DUTY. Sundays are back in the game — Tom White (@Tombazza1) March 26, 2017

STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING!

Line of duty is back on! 🙌🏽 — Lizzie Calver (@LizCalverNHC) March 26, 2017

The latest iteration of Jed Mercurio’s tense thriller saw the AC-12 team investigating DCI Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton), a determined copper who may have ignored crucial evidence given to her by a forensics expert to rush a much-needed conviction.

In typical Line of Duty fashion it ended with a brilliant twist (SPOILERS), as forensics man Tim (Jason Watkins) was confronted by Roz at his home, resulting in a scuffle that apparently left her dead.

I’m worried for Jason Watkins now. He clearly hasn’t seen Westworld and doesn’t know what Thandie Newton’s capable of. #lineofduty — Caroline Hooton (@carolinehooton) March 26, 2017

Or so we (briefly) thought – because just as a panicking Tim tried to dismember her body with an electric saw, Roz’s eyes flicked open, JUST before the credits rolled.

Suffice to say, the audience had a pretty strong reaction.

Line of Duty was maaaaaad jeesus — ㅤ (@theothfc) March 26, 2017

Rookie mistake. Always make sure your victim is properly dead before getting out the chain saw. #LineofDuty https://t.co/U8kFl1erN3 — Ruth Garnault (@RGarnault) March 26, 2017

And it's cliffhangers like that which mean #LineofDuty is best watched week-to-week than binge-watched as a boxset. — Daryl Millar (@daryl_millar) March 26, 2017

"God, I can't believe they're pulling the same trick for the second series in a ro--OH SHIT!" - the entire audience #lineofduty — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) March 26, 2017

Of course, we should probably have realised Line of Duty wouldn’t repeat a “main character killed in first episode” fakeout after pulling the same trick in series three. And we also should probably have noticed that Roz can be seen in the Line of Duty trailers in scenes outside this episode, suggesting she survives beyond this awkward manslaughter encounter.

Still, we can hardly wait to see how the next episode will get her out of this situation – hopefully, it’ll be off the chain(saw).

Line of Duty continues on Sundays at 9.00pm