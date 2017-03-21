Can’t Touch This has been axed by the BBC, RadioTimes.com can confirm.

The BBC1 Saturday night entertainment show hosted by Zoe Ball and Ashley Banjo and narrated by Sue Perkins was billed as a “big, funny, physical gameshow” where the premise was “if you can touch the prize, you win the prize”.

However, a year after the first series aired, the BBC have now confirmed that it won’t be returning for a second run.

A spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We're proud of the quality and ambition of Can't Touch This and would like to thank the production company, presenters and all the daring contestants who took part."

When the initial announcement about the show being given the green light was made, BBC entertainment’s Commissioning Editor Alan Tyler said: “We are really excited to be bringing the stellar combination of Zoe, Ashley and Sue to audiences on BBC1.

“Their natural enthusiasm, passion and wit are completely infectious, willing our intrepid contestants on as they hurtle over every obstacle, across every pool and into every wall.”