A second series of The Night Manager is in the works, with a writing team penning ideas for a sequel.

RadioTimes.com understands that it’s still a way off but that Tom Hiddleston (who played hero Jonathan Pine) and Hugh Laurie (dastardly arms dealer Richard Roper) are scheduled to make a return.

However it is still not yet clear whether Olivia Colman will be asked to reprise her role as do-gooding spy Angela Burr, according to sources.

The series is set to be one of the star attractions at this year's BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, where the show's creators will speak about the challenges of bringing the drama to screen, and possibly address those intriguing questions about a second series.

The panel will comprise director Susanne Bier, executive producers Simon Cornwell and Stephen Garrett, and Alistair Petrie (who played Roper’s creepy right hand man Sandy Langbourne).

The one hour session, The Night Manager: Secrets of Le Carré Revealed, will take place at the BFI on Sunday 9 April at 3.30pm. Find out more at the BFI website.