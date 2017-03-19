The Voice UK whittled down its contestants once again on Saturday night as the final 12 took to the stage to sing for their place in the next round.

The three remaining acts from Team Tom, Team Gavin, Team will.i.am and Team J-Hud all had their chance to prove they belonged in the last eight of the competition as each coach faced the exit of one of their singers.

Hot favourite Mo Adeniran blew away the panel with his rendition of Knockin' on Heaven's Door, earning him an automatic spot in the semi-finals from coach Jennifer Hudson.

Each of the coaches had the power to guarantee one of their acts a place in the next round with Jason Jones (Team Will), Into the Ark (Team Tom) and Truly Scrumptious Ford (Team Gavin) all sailing through.

The remaining eight performers then faced the public vote with each team's least popular act sent home.

Michelle John (Team Will), Craig Ward (Team Tom), Max Vickers (Team Gavin) and Jamie Miller (Team J-Hud) were all saved, meaning that Tanya Lacey, Nadine McGhee, Jack Bruley and Sarah Morgan exited the competition.

16-year-old Morgan had sung Lorde's Royals but forgot her lyrics mid-performance, a mishap which earned the young hopeful the sympathy of Twitter.

Sarahmorgan_xx bless her on the voice only 16 don't give up you have a great voice! — Alison barrett (@Alisonb1202) March 18, 2017

Far too soon for #SarahMorgan. She's got so much potential but she's not mature enough yet. That was like a school performance #thevoiceuk — BA®®Y™ (@SteeleSoldier) March 18, 2017

Oh no @sarahmorgann_xx messed up. Well done for still going till the end #TheVoiceUK #ToughScottishSpirit — Garry Munro (@Garrr83) March 18, 2017

And Morgan herself took to Twitter after the broadcast to thank all her fans for their support.

Aww these things happen! Thankyou to everyone who supported me☺️glad I can go home now such an amazing experience!! ❤️ — Sarah morgan x (@sarahmorgann_xx) March 18, 2017

The Voice UK continues next Saturday night at 8:30pm on ITV with the final eight acts competing in the semi-finals.