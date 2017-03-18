The Voice UK's Craig Ward: Everything you need to know about the Team Tom semi-finalist The former Vodafone employee describes his coach Sir Tom Jones as an "undisputed phenomenal vocalist" ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Frances Taylor Saturday 18 March 2017 at 7:00PM Craig Ward Age: 31 Twitter: @itscraigward Team: Team Tom Best moment: He managed to hold his own against Septimus Prime in the Battles, even making Jennifer Hudson point and smile at his fancy foot shuffles. Bio: The Scottish singer revealed that he chose Tom Jones over will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale when the three coaches turned because he “wanted to be with someone you can’t dispute can sing. “I think will.i.am is first and foremost a producer,” Craig explained. “But that’s the end product, whereas I felt Tom, as an undisputed phenomenal vocalist, would be better placed to get me there.” Craig was working for Vodafone in Glasgow before he entered The Voice UK. His Knockout performance: continue reading