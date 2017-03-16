Orson Welles' final unfinished movie The Other Side of the Wind will be completed by Netflix, more than 40 years after the filmmaker abandoned the project.

The streaming giant has acquired global rights and will help complete the $2 million restoration.

The Other Side of the Wind was meant to be the Citizen Kane director and star's Hollywood comeback film when he began work on it in 1970.

But it was plagued by problems and everything seemed to go wrong, from casting to finance to legal troubles. Mired in difficulties, Welles abandoned the project in 1976 and it remained unfinished when he died in 1985.

The Other Side of the Wind was a Hollywood satire, taking place in the last days of a fictional but legendary director, played by John Huston, who is ironically struggling to finish his final masterpiece. Other stars include Dennis Hopper, Mercedes McCambridge and Peter Bogdanovich.

In fact, Bogdanovich himself will consult on the restoration alongside Frank Marshall, who served as a line manager on the production. Luckily they also have Welles' original notes to guide the editing process.

Frank Marshall said: "I can't quite believe it, but after 40 years of trying, I am so very grateful for the passion and perseverance from Netflix that has enabled us to, at long last, finally get into the cutting room to finish Orson¹s last picture."

The cursed project will finally make it to the screen after a campaign to get it finished which has lasted decades. Rights issues hampered initial efforts, a crowdfunding attempt stalled, and the current production team only gained access to the footage in 2014.

A release date has not yet been announced.