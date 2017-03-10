Sir David Attenborough is “thrilled” to narrate a new series for CBeebies called Attenborough’s Adventures.

The animated series is for the CBeebies Storytime app and the first episode encapsulates the memorable moment the naturalist encountered wild gorillas in 1979 series Life on Earth.

"We've brought to life many fond memories of my exploration of the natural world for young children to enjoy and learn," said Attenborough of the project.

The episodes are called David and the Gorilla Quest, David and the Giant Dinosaur, David and the Hidden City, David and the Dragon and David the Treasure Hunter.

The stories are interactive and are designed to help children up to the age of 6 how to read.

CBeebies controller Kay Benbow said: "The grown-up and child can enjoy reading, playing and learning together.

"Sir David has led an extraordinary life, and we're over the moon that his enthralling tales are now helping children to learn while being inspired by the natural world."