Martin's world looks set to be turned upside down when he's summoned to Walford High in tonight's EastEnders.

This evening's episode of the BBC1 soap sees Martin determined to find out who uploaded the graphic video of his daughter Bex and distributed it online.

But judging by Bex's distress, it seems that there's more to the meeting with Martin than meets the eye. As viewers know, the original viral image of a naked Shakil came from Bex's phone, even though it was Louise who actually sent it.

So what is the "significant development" being talked of in this sneak peek look at upcoming events? Could Bex be standing accused of a criminal act for which she's not really responsible?

You can watch the scene below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.