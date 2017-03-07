Teen thug Keegan has made Bex's life a misery of late so it's no wonder that she wants to avoid school. Next week's episodes of EastEnders will see the Fowlers told that Bex can return to Walford High - but Martin will be left furious on Monday when she reveals that she's not going.

By Thursday, though, Bex has opted to go back, if only to confront Louise about her recent behaviour. After all, it was Louise who originally swiped Bex's phone (under Madison and Alexandra's orders) to send that explicit photo of Shakil in the first place.

But viewers can expect events to take a further turn for the worse when horrible Madison and Alexandra overhear Bex talking about them - all of which ends up having devastating consequences.

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 16 March see teachers finding a distraught Bex, but will she be able to finally admit the truth about the revenge porn photos that have caused her so much distress?

Speaking recently to Inside Soap about the bullying that Bex has endured, actress Jasmine Armfield said: "It's been great to have an insight into the issues that Bex is facing, and it's made me realise just how common bullying is. It's quite a taboo subject, so it's brilliant that we're talking about it."

