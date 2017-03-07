Broadchurch’s Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) is still struggling to come to terms with the sexual attack she was subjected to as series three gears up for its third episode.

While Hardy (David Tennant) and Miller (Olivia Colman) have been off trying to solve her case, Trish has been dealing with both her inner demons and anonymous, threatening texts, so it’s little wonder that she’s rather reluctant to welcome estranged husband Ian when he comes calling.

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode, Trish does everything she can to avoid the man who left her for one of his colleagues.

Is his concern for his ex-wife genuine? Or borne of guilt for something else he’s done?

Broadchurch series three continues next Monday at 9pm on ITV