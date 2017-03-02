We’ve seen the zombies of the Black Pearl plunder the seas. We’ve had a hungry Kraken snacking on Captain Jack. And now, in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, we’ve got... Ghost Sharks. GHOST. SHARKS.

Before the new trailer drops for the upcoming fifth instalment in the franchise tomorrow, a newly-released poster gives us a first look at the unsettling new monsters swimming in the depths of the ocean.

Also featured, is Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), head of a band of ghost sailors who have escaped Devil’s Triangle to murder all the pirates at sea. Which yes, means Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and his buddy Barbosa (Geoffrey Rush) are in trouble.

The latest villains aren’t the only new faces: Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario AKA Effy from Skins) and Henry (Brenthon Thwaites) are also on the poster. They're not really doing a lot, granted, but we’ll be seeing them in action come tomorrow.

Prepare for stories from the deep. A new trailer for #PiratesOfTheCaribbean: #DeadMenTellNoTales is coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BH7qPx5FFV — Disney (@Disney) March 1, 2017

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is out 26th May 2017