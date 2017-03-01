Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson join Matt Baker and Michelle Ackerley to talk about their new film Kong: Skull Island, and Emeli Sande performs live.

Meanwhile, Anita Rani has the story of 70s strike organiser Jayaben Desai, Marty Jopson witness the demolition of the UKs tallest industrial chimney and Matt Allwright presents his favourite movie monkeys...

