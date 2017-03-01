Gary Fisher has celebrated his 5th birthday – his first without owner Carrie Fisher.

After the Star Wars actress passed away in December, her daughter Billie Lourd took ownership of the French bulldog.

Sporting a nose and ears to match Gary’s, Lourd posted a video of the two together on Instagram wishing a happy 5th – and 35th (his age in dog years) – birthday to her “brother from another mother”.

🎉🐶🎉 Happy 5th / 35th birthday to my #brotherfromanothermother #sunsouttonguesout A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:35am PST

In a tribute to Gary, Lourd also poked her tongue out to mimic his distinctive expression.

The 24-year-old actress already had her own dog, another French bulldog named Tina, and has previously posted pictures of the two dogs hanging out together.

💪👑💪 #frenchic #royaltina #frenchnobility #wokeuplikedis #beastsofthesouthernwild #sunsouttonguesout #power A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Mar 20, 2014 at 10:51am PDT

Gary used to travel everywhere with Fisher as a therapy dog and starred alongside her in Channel 4's Catastrophe, as well as posting his adventures on his own Instagram account, @GaryFisher.

He also celebrated his birthday by gaining nearly 22,000 likes on his Instagram with a picture of what we all want to do on our birthday: lounging on a chair wearing a crown.

Happy 5th b day to me 🎉🐶 #garyfisher #garyloveshismom #garymisseshismom #itsmybirthday A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Happy birthday, Gary!