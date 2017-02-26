Jade Jones has become the latest celebrity to leave The Jump 2017.

The taekwondo champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner had to jump to save her place in the competition, but she didn't quite get as far as Spencer Matthews and Kadeena Cox.

At least Jones is leaving the competition unscathed - unlike Bradley Wiggins who's out after he broke his leg.

Sad to be leaving, but thanks so much for everyone who has supported me through the weeks ! But most importantly I'm leaving in 1 piece ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ntjcccBeL4 — Jade Jones MBE (@jadejonestkd) February 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith took home his third Mini Cowbell Trophy of the series.

The Jump continues next week at 6.30pm on Channel 4