The trailer for Doctor Who series 10 dropped today - and there is A LOT of excitement on the Twittersphere...

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April. That’s only 49 days away. But who’s counting, right? This guy certainly is. Save the date!

Me: watches @bbcdoctorwho trailer



*gets up silently and marks date on calendar (Doctor Who one)*



Wife: What are you doing? — PkmnTrainerJ (@PkmnTrainerJ) February 25, 2017

We’re missing Capaldi already – and want him to have a proper send off

I want #DoctorWho Series 10 to be good. I really do. Capaldi deserves a truly iconic final series. — Raphael Kiyani (@RaphWrites) February 25, 2017

So, Pearl Mackie looks GREAT as Bill

i'm gonna love bill i can tell i'm ready for doctor who — jad (@ignorxnus) February 25, 2017

Everyone stopped whatever they were doing because this was more important

Totally didn't go for a nap and set my alarm in time to see the Doctor Who trailer on BBC One. No. I'm not *that* much of a tragic nerd. — Karlpaldi 💫 (@CosmicWhoNerd) February 25, 2017

Capaldi’s lid was on fleek

Watched Doctor Who trailer. Not sure what was going on as I could only fixate on Capaldi's splendid barnet. — Vicky (@vicaviber) February 25, 2017

Actually, Capaldi just generally looked very cool

This is the best trailer yet. Capaldi looks immense #DoctorWho https://t.co/UMUxaunMGz — Matt Greer (@JussiTheCat) February 25, 2017

It was the superlative of trailers

That new #Doctorwho teaser was the best thing I've ever seen ever aaaaaaa — Ewan Watson (@Mrewanwatson) February 25, 2017

We love Bill’s description of the Doctor

Please don’t die on us Bill – “I’m having the time of my life – and I wouldn’t miss it for the world. Even if it kills me…” This quote has led to speculation she could be killed off this series. Already?!

@Pearlie_mack if bill dies I'm sueing you and Moffat for heartbreak — b (@0hMySt4rs) February 25, 2017

We spotted lots of familiar looking monsters

Cybus Cybermen. A Dalek. An Ice Warrior, and not one to start a rumour but what looks like Matt Smith #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/7fwF7NymML — atruedrwhofan (@atruedrwhofan) February 25, 2017

No one can actually believe it’s happening, it’s that good