The trailer for Doctor Who series 10 dropped today - and there is A LOT of excitement on the Twittersphere...
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April. That’s only 49 days away. But who’s counting, right? This guy certainly is. Save the date!
We’re missing Capaldi already – and want him to have a proper send off
So, Pearl Mackie looks GREAT as Bill
Everyone stopped whatever they were doing because this was more important
Capaldi’s lid was on fleek
Actually, Capaldi just generally looked very cool
It was the superlative of trailers
We love Bill’s description of the Doctor
Please don’t die on us Bill – “I’m having the time of my life – and I wouldn’t miss it for the world. Even if it kills me…” This quote has led to speculation she could be killed off this series. Already?!
We spotted lots of familiar looking monsters
No one can actually believe it’s happening, it’s that good